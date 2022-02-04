On The Job Report: 2/4/2022

Lead Toddler Teacher

CRADLES TO CRAYONS CHILD CAR

Salary: $31,200.00/yr

Description:

As our Full Time Lead Toddler, you will help children grow and develop in a positive atmosphere. Every day, you will use your prior classroom teaching experience and Child Development Associate (CDA) to impact future generations.

Cradles to Crayons Child Care & Early Learning Center is a privately owned center in Lansing, Michigan. Our Core Values are Communication, Respect & Trust, Growth & Achievement, Team-work, Be Extraordinary, and Just Breathe. We want you to join our team!

Our Amazing Benefits include:

Paid Family Leave, paid Time Off, paid School Leave Time

Medical Insurance, free Dental and Vision Insurance

Over 100 hours of paid Professional Development and Training, Scholarships

Career Growth Opportunities

Anniversary and Performance Bonuses

Child Care Discount

Quarterly Team Bonding

In a typical day, you might problem solve, use your Creative Curriculum experience, and work as part of an amazing team of Early Childhood Professionals.

Requirements:

To thrive in this job, you must:

Demonstrate a professional and positive attitude

Have strong written/oral communication and leadership skills

Pay attention to detail.

Possess a minimum of a Child Development Associate (CDA)

For your safety, keep in mind we follow all COVID-19 precautions. All of our Team members are vaccinated. Our building is professionally cleaned and disinfected daily.

How to Apply:

Please send a resume and transcripts/CDA to director@ctcchildcare.com

Mitalent.org URL for the position, https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/27282762

Pure Michigan Talent Connect Job Order Number: 27282762

Truck Driver

I.O. EXPRESS INC.

Salary: $25/hr

Description:

Driver of a dump lead. Benefits available.

Requirements:

Two years of experience with dumps CDL A required.

How to Apply:

Email a resume to ioexpressinc@yahoo.com or leave a message for Todd at 517-676-9833

Mitalent.org URL for the position, https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/7473309

Pure Michigan Talent Connect Job Order Number: 7473309

Director of Operations

CLINTON COUNTY ROAD COMMISSION

Salary: $79,181.25-$89,738.75/year

Description:

The Clinton County Road Commission is seeking qualified applicants for a Director of Operations position.

Applicants must have possession of an associates/bachelor’s degree in an area related to Engineering, Construction Management preferred or equivalent work experience and/or education. Minimum five years of progressively more responsible supervisory experience in construction management, preferably road construction and/or maintenance. CDL license with A and N endorsements- preferred. Ability to acquire at a later date if needed.

Director of Operations annual salary range: $79,181.25-$89,738.75 and this is just part of a comprehensive benefits package. Long-term employees at the Road Commission can expect to retire with a lifetime monthly retirement benefit that could equal approximately 50% of your pre-retirement income. Enrolling in our voluntary supplemental retirement savings program increases your retirement income further.

We also offer employer paid medical, dental, vision, short term disability (STD), and life insurance benefits. All Road Commission employees receive 11 paid holidays throughout the year, as well as opportunities to earn additional paid days off. Each employee earns annual vacation time in addition to, paid sick and personal time. CCRC invests in its employees and wants to help take care of you now and in the future.

Full-time

Nights/weekends available

Medical benefits provided

Requirements:

CDL A with N endorsement- required

Education: Possession of a bachelor’s degree in an area related to Civil Engineering, particularly Highway Engineering, Construction Management preferred or equivalent work experience and/or education.

Experience:

Minimum five years of progressively more responsible supervisory experience in construction management, preferably road construction and/or maintenance.

Ability to manage and supervise a staff of employees.

Ability to work seasonal on-call rotation

Ability to maintain current knowledge of road maintenance/construction

Ability to deal with employees and the public tactfully and

Possession of a valid Michigan Driver’s License

CDL license with A and N endorsements- Ability to acquire at a later date if needed.

Ability to operate Microsoft suite to prepare reports and review statistical data on

(The qualifications listed above are intended to represent the minimum skills and experience lev-els associated with performing the duties and responsibilities contained in this job description. The qualifications should not be viewed as expressing absolute employment or promotional standards, but as general guidelines that should be considered along with other job-related se-lection or promotional criteria)

How to Apply:

https://ccrc-roads.com/contact-us/employment/ Contact Katie Staley with questions: staleyk@ccrc-roads.com

Mitalent.org URL for the position, https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/25558665

Pure Michigan Talent Connect Job Order Number: 25558665

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.