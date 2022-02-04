Advertisement

Jackson man hospitalized after falling into chemical bath

His current condition was not disclosed by police.
His current condition was not disclosed by police.(Pexels)
By WILX News 10
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 5:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A man was hospitalized with chemical burns Thursday afternoon in Jackson.

According to authorities, the incident happened at an industrial complex located near the intersection of Mitchell Street and Gay Avenue. Police said man had fallen into a vat of a chemical liquid and was severely burned.

The man remains hospitalized at Michigan Medicine. His current condition was not disclosed by police.

Related:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Wednesday’s snowfall set February record for Lansing
Staudt’s Rising Star: Braedyn Guerra
Staudt’s Rising Star: Braedyn Guerra
Fewer cars out on the roads will help snowplows clear the roads faster.
Road crews urging drivers to stay home, check MDOT map for plow truck status
Several areas have already issued snow emergencies ahead of the approaching winter storm.
List: Snow emergencies, school closures across Mid-Michigan
Weapons and drugs seized from a home on Jan. 28, 2022.
Michigan State Police seize multiple guns, heroin, cocaine, meth, pills from Morenci home

Latest News

Your Health: ‘Medical miracle’ defeats tumor
A look at tonight's Game of the Week: Olivet takes on Lainsburg
A look at tonight's Game of the Week: Olivet takes on Lainsburg
Dansville High School
Exchange students not participating in Dansville High School graduation ceremony
Okemos Road Bridge
Okemos Road Bridge over Red Cedar River to close through Nov. 2022
Okemos Road Bridge over Red Cedar River to close through Nov. 2022
Okemos Road Bridge over Red Cedar River to close through Nov. 2022