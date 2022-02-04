Jackson man hospitalized after falling into chemical bath

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A man was hospitalized with chemical burns Thursday afternoon in Jackson.

According to authorities, the incident happened at an industrial complex located near the intersection of Mitchell Street and Gay Avenue. Police said man had fallen into a vat of a chemical liquid and was severely burned.

The man remains hospitalized at Michigan Medicine. His current condition was not disclosed by police.

