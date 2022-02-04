Jackson holding forum on LGBTQ Non-Discrimination Ordinance anniversary

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The City of Jackson and the Jackson Pride Center are coming together for a forum to celebrate the fifth anniversary of the Jackson City Council’s passing of the LGBTQ Non-Discrimination Ordinance (NDO).

On Feb. 6, 2017, the Jackson City Council passed the NDO following a six-hour-long meeting. The ordinance aims to protect Jackson’s queer community which had been advocating for it for nearly two decades, while met with opposition for nearly as long.

On Monday, Feb. 7, residents are encouraged to attend the forum in the city council chambers of Jackson City Hall, watch live streams of the event on Comcast cable channel 21, the City of Jackson Facebook page, or the City of Jackson website. The forum will be hosted by Arron Dimick, Public Information Officer for the City of Jackson, and will feature a panel of local LGBTQ residents who will reflect on the passage of the NDO, queer issues in the city, and what changes they would like to see moving forward.

“The passage of the NDO did a lot to further equity in our city government,” John Willis, the City’s Chief Equity Officer said. “It’s important to hear from our LGBTQ community about how we can improve Jackson for everyone.”

Around the time the NDO was passed, the Jackson Pride Center was founded.

“We still have a ways to go to ensure that there are no barriers for our LGBTQ community to receive full access to jobs, housing, and inclusion in our society, but the NDO is a huge step forward,” said Jackson Pride Center Board Chair Russ Desy. “We need events and opportunities that continue to raise issues and awareness. We are so grateful that the city continues to push forward.”

