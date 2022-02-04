Advertisement

Jackson holding forum on LGBTQ Non-Discrimination Ordinance anniversary

Around the time the ordinance was passed, the Jackson Pride Center was founded.
On Feb. 6, 2017, the Jackson City Council passed the LGBTQ Non-Discrimination Ordinance (NDO)...
On Feb. 6, 2017, the Jackson City Council passed the LGBTQ Non-Discrimination Ordinance (NDO) following a six-hour long meeting.(City of Jackson)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 11:56 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The City of Jackson and the Jackson Pride Center are coming together for a forum to celebrate the fifth anniversary of the Jackson City Council’s passing of the LGBTQ Non-Discrimination Ordinance (NDO).

On Feb. 6, 2017, the Jackson City Council passed the NDO following a six-hour-long meeting. The ordinance aims to protect Jackson’s queer community which had been advocating for it for nearly two decades, while met with opposition for nearly as long.

On Monday, Feb. 7, residents are encouraged to attend the forum in the city council chambers of Jackson City Hall, watch live streams of the event on Comcast cable channel 21, the City of Jackson Facebook page, or the City of Jackson website. The forum will be hosted by Arron Dimick, Public Information Officer for the City of Jackson, and will feature a panel of local LGBTQ residents who will reflect on the passage of the NDO, queer issues in the city, and what changes they would like to see moving forward.

“The passage of the NDO did a lot to further equity in our city government,” John Willis, the City’s Chief Equity Officer said. “It’s important to hear from our LGBTQ community about how we can improve Jackson for everyone.”

Around the time the NDO was passed, the Jackson Pride Center was founded.

“We still have a ways to go to ensure that there are no barriers for our LGBTQ community to receive full access to jobs, housing, and inclusion in our society, but the NDO is a huge step forward,” said Jackson Pride Center Board Chair Russ Desy. “We need events and opportunities that continue to raise issues and awareness. We are so grateful that the city continues to push forward.”

This year, the City of Jackson and the Jackson Pride Center are coming together for a forum to...
This year, the City of Jackson and the Jackson Pride Center are coming together for a forum to celebrate the fifth anniversary.(City of Jackson)

More Jackson news:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Wednesday’s snowfall set February record for Lansing
Staudt’s Rising Star: Braedyn Guerra
Staudt’s Rising Star: Braedyn Guerra
Fewer cars out on the roads will help snowplows clear the roads faster.
Road crews urging drivers to stay home, check MDOT map for plow truck status
Several areas have already issued snow emergencies ahead of the approaching winter storm.
List: Snow emergencies, school closures across Mid-Michigan
Weapons and drugs seized from a home on Jan. 28, 2022.
Michigan State Police seize multiple guns, heroin, cocaine, meth, pills from Morenci home

Latest News

A Starbucks cup sits on the counter inside a store.
Lansing Starbucks, 3 other Michigan locations, may unionize
WILX News 10 Now Desk Morning News Brief
Now Desk News Brief: Morning Edition -- Olympics, I-496 closure, Game of the Week
Lisa Rochowiak, 55, died after the home next to hers exploded on Nov. 22 in Flint, Michigan....
New details on Flint home explosion expected next week
Redistricting change shut down in Michigan Supreme Court
Redistricting change shut down in Michigan Supreme Court