Jackson High School graduate playing hockey for Team USA at Winter Olympic Games

By Amy Lyman
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 5:49 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A Mid-Michigan hockey star that played in the NHL is getting ready to take the ice at the Winter Games.

Jackson’s own Steven Kampfer started skating when he was 2 years old and played on his first hockey team when he was 3. As he grew up, he played on several teams across Metro Detroit.

The Jackson High School graduate earned a full-ride hockey scholarship at the University of Michigan before spending 11 years in the NHL. Kampfer played for the Boston Bruins for their Stanley Cup win in 2011.

When not on Team USA, Kampfer plays with with Russia’s Kontinental Hockey League.

Team USA Men’s Hockey plays China on Feb. 10.

Related: How a family’s sacrifice made a Michigan snowboarder’s Olympic dreams come true

