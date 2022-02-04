Advertisement

I-496 project starts Monday in Ingham County -- Expect lane closures, traffic

(WTOK)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 8:45 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Commuters that use I-496 will see a slowdown Monday.

Starting at 9 a.m., a new construction project will leave open only one lane in either direction. Crews will be working to improve the overall condition of I-496.

The work is a part of MDOT’s $80 million investment to rebuild the freeway and interchange ramps, provide preventive 17 bridges and upgrade service drives.

Construction on this stretch is expected to be completed March 4. The overall project is expected to finish in November 2023.

More information on the project can be found on MDOT’s official website here.

More: WILX Live Traffic Map

