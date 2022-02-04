How to watch the Winter Olympics online, weekend of Feb. 4

BEIJING (WILX) - The Winter Olympics get under way this week! We’ve included a list of upcoming events you can watch online below. Just click on the event when the time comes!

Friday, Feb. 4

OLYMPIC SPORTS

NBC Winter Olympics Daytime Show, noon

Curling, Fig. Skating & More, 2 p.m.

NBC Primetime - Opening Ceremony, 8 p.m.

Hockey, Skiathlon & More, 11:50 p.m.

CURLING

Mixed Doubles Round Robin: SUI vs SWE, 10:05 p.m.

Mixed Doubles Round Robin: AUS vs NOR, 10:05 p.m.

SNOWBOARDING

Women’s Snowboard Slopestyle Qualifying, 9:45 p.m.

ALPINE SKIING

Training - Men’s Downhill, 10 p.m.

HOCKEY

Women’s Prelim CAN vs FIN, 11:10 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 5

SKI JUMPING

Men’s Individual Normal Hill Qualification, 12:15 a.m.

Women’s Individual Normal Hill Final, 4:45 a.m.

CURLING

Mixed Doubles Round Robin: AUS vs ITA, 1:05 a.m.

Mixed Doubles Round Robin: CZE vs GBR, 1:05 a.m.

Mixed Doubles Round Robin: SWE vs CAN, 1:05 a.m.

Mixed Doubles Round Robin: CHN vs USA, 1:05 a.m.

Mixed Doubles Round Robin: NOR vs CHN, 7:05 a.m.

Mixed Doubles Round Robin: CZE vs SUI, 7:05 a.m.

Mixed Doubles Round Robin: USA vs CAN, 7:05 a.m.

Mixed Doubles Round Robin: GBR vs ITA, 7:05 a.m.

CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING

Women’s Skiathlon, 2:45 a.m.

SPEED SKATING

Women’s 3000m, 3:30 a.m.

HOCKEY

Women’s Prelim CZE vs. SWE, 3:40 a.m.

Women’s Prelim DEN vs. JPN, 3:40 a.m.

Women’s Prelim USA vs. ROC, 8:10 a.m.

BIATHLON

Mixed Relay, 4 a.m.

FREESTYLE SKIING

Men’s Moguls Qualifying No. 2, 5 a.m.

Men’s Moguls Finals, 6:25 a.m.

SHORT TRACK

Mixed Relay Finals, W 500m Heats & M 1000m Heats, 6 a.m.

LUGE

Men’s Singles Luge: Runs 1 & 2, 6:10 a.m.

OLYMPIC SPORTS

The Olympic Show, 8 a.m.

Hockey, Luge & More, 9:30 a.m.

Olympic Ice, 10 a.m.

