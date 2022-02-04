How to watch the Winter Olympics online, weekend of Feb. 4
Friday, Feb. 4 and Saturday, Feb. 5
BEIJING (WILX) - The Winter Olympics get under way this week! We’ve included a list of upcoming events you can watch online below. Just click on the event when the time comes!
Friday, Feb. 4
OLYMPIC SPORTS
NBC Winter Olympics Daytime Show, noon
Curling, Fig. Skating & More, 2 p.m.
NBC Primetime - Opening Ceremony, 8 p.m.
Hockey, Skiathlon & More, 11:50 p.m.
CURLING
Mixed Doubles Round Robin: SUI vs SWE, 10:05 p.m.
Mixed Doubles Round Robin: AUS vs NOR, 10:05 p.m.
SNOWBOARDING
Women’s Snowboard Slopestyle Qualifying, 9:45 p.m.
ALPINE SKIING
Training - Men’s Downhill, 10 p.m.
HOCKEY
Women’s Prelim CAN vs FIN, 11:10 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 5
SKI JUMPING
Men’s Individual Normal Hill Qualification, 12:15 a.m.
Women’s Individual Normal Hill Final, 4:45 a.m.
CURLING
Mixed Doubles Round Robin: AUS vs ITA, 1:05 a.m.
Mixed Doubles Round Robin: CZE vs GBR, 1:05 a.m.
Mixed Doubles Round Robin: SWE vs CAN, 1:05 a.m.
Mixed Doubles Round Robin: CHN vs USA, 1:05 a.m.
Mixed Doubles Round Robin: NOR vs CHN, 7:05 a.m.
Mixed Doubles Round Robin: CZE vs SUI, 7:05 a.m.
Mixed Doubles Round Robin: USA vs CAN, 7:05 a.m.
Mixed Doubles Round Robin: GBR vs ITA, 7:05 a.m.
CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING
SPEED SKATING
HOCKEY
Women’s Prelim CZE vs. SWE, 3:40 a.m.
Women’s Prelim DEN vs. JPN, 3:40 a.m.
Women’s Prelim USA vs. ROC, 8:10 a.m.
BIATHLON
FREESTYLE SKIING
Men’s Moguls Qualifying No. 2, 5 a.m.
Men’s Moguls Finals, 6:25 a.m.
SHORT TRACK
Mixed Relay Finals, W 500m Heats & M 1000m Heats, 6 a.m.
LUGE
Men’s Singles Luge: Runs 1 & 2, 6:10 a.m.
OLYMPIC SPORTS
Hockey, Luge & More, 9:30 a.m.
