Advertisement

How to watch the Winter Olympics online, weekend of Feb. 4

Friday, Feb. 4 and Saturday, Feb. 5
(NBC12)
By WILX News 10
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 12:19 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEIJING (WILX) - The Winter Olympics get under way this week! We’ve included a list of upcoming events you can watch online below. Just click on the event when the time comes!

You’ll need to log in with your cable provider information.

Friday, Feb. 4

OLYMPIC SPORTS

NBC Winter Olympics Daytime Show, noon

Curling, Fig. Skating & More, 2 p.m.

NBC Primetime - Opening Ceremony, 8 p.m.

Hockey, Skiathlon & More, 11:50 p.m.

CURLING

Mixed Doubles Round Robin: SUI vs SWE, 10:05 p.m.

Mixed Doubles Round Robin: AUS vs NOR, 10:05 p.m.

SNOWBOARDING

Women’s Snowboard Slopestyle Qualifying, 9:45 p.m.

ALPINE SKIING

Training - Men’s Downhill, 10 p.m.

HOCKEY

Women’s Prelim CAN vs FIN, 11:10 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 5

SKI JUMPING

Men’s Individual Normal Hill Qualification, 12:15 a.m.

Women’s Individual Normal Hill Final, 4:45 a.m.

CURLING

Mixed Doubles Round Robin: AUS vs ITA, 1:05 a.m.

Mixed Doubles Round Robin: CZE vs GBR, 1:05 a.m.

Mixed Doubles Round Robin: SWE vs CAN, 1:05 a.m.

Mixed Doubles Round Robin: CHN vs USA, 1:05 a.m.

Mixed Doubles Round Robin: NOR vs CHN, 7:05 a.m.

Mixed Doubles Round Robin: CZE vs SUI, 7:05 a.m.

Mixed Doubles Round Robin: USA vs CAN, 7:05 a.m.

Mixed Doubles Round Robin: GBR vs ITA, 7:05 a.m.

CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING

Women’s Skiathlon, 2:45 a.m.

SPEED SKATING

Women’s 3000m, 3:30 a.m.

HOCKEY

Women’s Prelim CZE vs. SWE, 3:40 a.m.

Women’s Prelim DEN vs. JPN, 3:40 a.m.

Women’s Prelim USA vs. ROC, 8:10 a.m.

BIATHLON

Mixed Relay, 4 a.m.

FREESTYLE SKIING

Men’s Moguls Qualifying No. 2, 5 a.m.

Men’s Moguls Finals, 6:25 a.m.

SHORT TRACK

Mixed Relay Finals, W 500m Heats & M 1000m Heats, 6 a.m.

LUGE

Men’s Singles Luge: Runs 1 & 2, 6:10 a.m.

OLYMPIC SPORTS

The Olympic Show, 8 a.m.

Hockey, Luge & More, 9:30 a.m.

Olympic Ice, 10 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Wednesday’s snowfall set February record for Lansing
Staudt’s Rising Star: Braedyn Guerra
Staudt’s Rising Star: Braedyn Guerra
Fewer cars out on the roads will help snowplows clear the roads faster.
Road crews urging drivers to stay home, check MDOT map for plow truck status
Several areas have already issued snow emergencies ahead of the approaching winter storm.
List: Snow emergencies, school closures across Mid-Michigan
Weapons and drugs seized from a home on Jan. 28, 2022.
Michigan State Police seize multiple guns, heroin, cocaine, meth, pills from Morenci home

Latest News

The dissident said he believes the IOC capitulated to China.
Ai Wei Wei discusses Olympics in China
Security stand outside the National Stadium known as the Bird's Nest ahead of the opening...
Emboldened China opens Olympics, with lockdown and boycotts
Some of the leaders attending the Olympics are authoritarians.
Olympics begin amid boycotts, pandemic
Zoe Kalapos, a Michigan-born women's halfpipe snowboarder, in competition (WILX)
How a family’s sacrifice made a Michigan snowboarder’s Olympic dreams come true