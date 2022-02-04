Advertisement

Frandor COVID vaccine clinic hours changing

(WILX)
By Nicolas Hankes
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 4:07 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The COVID vaccine clinic at Frandor Shopping Center is changing the hours it allows appointments.

Feb. 4, 2022: Michigan passes 2 million confirmed COVID cases

Starting Monday, the clinic will have a new schedule -- appointments will be available from Wednesday to Friday. It will be open Wednesday and Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursdays.

Vaccines will not be available Saturday through Tuesday.

The new hours does not impact COVID testing, which will be available every day from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

More information can be found on Sparrow Health’s official website here.

Related: A grim milestone -- Michigan surpasses 30,000 COVID deaths

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

