Frandor COVID vaccine clinic hours changing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The COVID vaccine clinic at Frandor Shopping Center is changing the hours it allows appointments.

Starting Monday, the clinic will have a new schedule -- appointments will be available from Wednesday to Friday. It will be open Wednesday and Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursdays.

Vaccines will not be available Saturday through Tuesday.

The new hours does not impact COVID testing, which will be available every day from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

More information can be found on Sparrow Health’s official website here.

