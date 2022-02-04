Former Macomb County prosecutor heading to trial for multiple felonies

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The former prosecutor for Macomb County will go to trial on multiple felony charges, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Friday.

Eric Smith will stand trial for one count of conducting a criminal or racketeering enterprise, five counts of embezzlement by a public official, one count of official misconduct in office, one count of count tampering with evidence in a civil proceeding, one count of accessory after the fact to Liston’s embezzlement by a public official and one count of conspiracy to commit forgery.

Derek Miller, the county’s then-current assistant prosecutor and chief of operations who was charged alongside Smith in 2020, was ordered to stand trial on one count of official misconduct in office and one count of conspiracy to do illegal act in an illegal manner.

“When public officials fail to conduct themselves in accordance with the laws of our state, we must take swift action to restore the public’s confidence,” Nessel said. “No one is above the law. The judge’s decision today, sending this to trial on all charges, affirms that.”

The case began when Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel filed a complaint about Smith, calling for an investigation into what he described as an inappropriate use of forfeiture accounts. It began a year-long investigation by the Attorney General’s Public Integrity Unit, the Michigan State Police and other agencies.

Smith and other defendants are accused of using the money to buy flowers and make-up for select secretaries, a security system for Smith’s residence, garden benches for staffers’ homes, country club catering for parties, campaign expenditures and more.

Under statute, forfeiture accounts are to be controlled by the county treasurer, not the prosecutor.

Circuit court arraignment for Smith and Miller is set for Feb. 28 at 1:30 p.m.

