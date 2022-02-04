Advertisement

Former Macomb County prosecutor heading to trial for multiple felonies

(MGN Online)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 5:22 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The former prosecutor for Macomb County will go to trial on multiple felony charges, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Friday.

Eric Smith will stand trial for one count of conducting a criminal or racketeering enterprise, five counts of embezzlement by a public official, one count of official misconduct in office, one count of count tampering with evidence in a civil proceeding, one count of accessory after the fact to Liston’s embezzlement by a public official and one count of conspiracy to commit forgery.

Background: Macomb County officials arraigned on felony charges

Derek Miller, the county’s then-current assistant prosecutor and chief of operations who was charged alongside Smith in 2020, was ordered to stand trial on one count of official misconduct in office and one count of conspiracy to do illegal act in an illegal manner.

“When public officials fail to conduct themselves in accordance with the laws of our state, we must take swift action to restore the public’s confidence,” Nessel said. “No one is above the law. The judge’s decision today, sending this to trial on all charges, affirms that.”

New: Michigan Senator Stabenow cosponsors bills that would limit stock trading in Congress

The case began when Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel filed a complaint about Smith, calling for an investigation into what he described as an inappropriate use of forfeiture accounts. It began a year-long investigation by the Attorney General’s Public Integrity Unit, the Michigan State Police and other agencies.

Smith and other defendants are accused of using the money to buy flowers and make-up for select secretaries, a security system for Smith’s residence, garden benches for staffers’ homes, country club catering for parties, campaign expenditures and more.

Under statute, forfeiture accounts are to be controlled by the county treasurer, not the prosecutor.

Circuit court arraignment for Smith and Miller is set for Feb. 28 at 1:30 p.m.

Next on WILX:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Wednesday’s snowfall set February record for Lansing
Staudt’s Rising Star: Braedyn Guerra
Staudt’s Rising Star: Braedyn Guerra
Fewer cars out on the roads will help snowplows clear the roads faster.
Road crews urging drivers to stay home, check MDOT map for plow truck status
Several areas have already issued snow emergencies ahead of the approaching winter storm.
List: Snow emergencies, school closures across Mid-Michigan
Weapons and drugs seized from a home on Jan. 28, 2022.
Michigan State Police seize multiple guns, heroin, cocaine, meth, pills from Morenci home

Latest News

Your Health: ‘Medical miracle’ defeats tumor
A look at tonight's Game of the Week: Olivet takes on Lainsburg
A look at tonight's Game of the Week: Olivet takes on Lainsburg
Dansville High School
Exchange students not participating in Dansville High School graduation ceremony
Okemos Road Bridge
Okemos Road Bridge over Red Cedar River to close through Nov. 2022
Okemos Road Bridge over Red Cedar River to close through Nov. 2022
Okemos Road Bridge over Red Cedar River to close through Nov. 2022