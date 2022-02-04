Advertisement

FBI reviewing in-custody death of restrained Kansas teenager

FILE - This April 21, 2019 photo provided by Sarah Harrison shows Cedric Lofton of Wichita, Kan.
FILE - This April 21, 2019 photo provided by Sarah Harrison shows Cedric Lofton of Wichita, Kan.(Courtesy Sarah Harrison via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 6:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say the FBI is reviewing the death of a Black teenager who died after he was restrained at a Kansas juvenile detention center.

Sedgwick County Commissioner David Dennis said Friday that the FBI has asked for all information regarding the death of 17-year-old Cedric Lofton.

He died in September after he was restrained facedown for more than 30 minutes at the Wichita detention center.

Dennis commented at a commission meeting called to discuss a recommendation from a community task force that the U.S. Department of Justice be asked to investigate Lofton’s death.

Dennis said the county provided all the information requested by the FBI, which is part of the Justice Department.

