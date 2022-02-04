During donor shortage MSU challenging public to join their ‘blood battle’

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It started off as a blood donation battle between MSU and the University of Michigan. Other universities wanted in, so now any school can participate.

As News 10 has reported, the American Red Cross has a critical need for donations right now. It’s the worst the organization has seen in a decade.

“This is an emergency blood shortage,” said Meghan Lehman, Regional Communications Director for the Red Cross in Michigan. “It’s an emergency for the entire community. You never know when you or a loved one may need a blood transfusion. Someone in the United States needs a blood transfusion every two seconds.”

Organizers of the event at MSU explained how it began.

“What started as a much smaller winter competition with just Michigan State has gained attention from many other schools in recent years and allowed us to expand our winter competition to include any schools who wish to participate,” they wrote on their website. “The 2022 winter competition will be called the BIG Heart Blood Battle because it features a matchup between four Big Ten schools: Michigan, Michigan State, Penn State, and Wisconsin!”

They’re encouraging anyone who can to donate. If you would like to take part in the competition, it runs through Feb. 22.

