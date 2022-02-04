DeWitt Township police seek man suspected of stealing lottery tickets

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police are looking for a man suspected of stealing lottery tickets in DeWitt Charter Township.

According to authorities, the man entered a gas station located near the intersection of East State Road and Old US-27 at about 10 p.m. Monday and stole multiple lottery tickets.

Police are looking for a man involved in a Feb. 31, 2022 theft from a DeWitt Charter Township gas station. (WILX)

Anyone with information is asked to contact the DeWitt Township Police Department at 517-669-6578.

