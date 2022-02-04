Coronavirus Report: Michigan passes 2 million cases

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The state health department reported 9,805 new cases of COVID-19 and 209 deaths over the past two days Friday.

During that timeframe, the state averaged 4,903 cases per day. 155 of the deaths were identified during a vital records review.

As of Friday, there are 2,561 confirmed cases of the Omicron variant in the state.

New: During donor shortage MSU challenging public to join their ‘blood battle’

State totals now sit at 2,009,221 cases and 30,379 deaths since the pandemic began almost two years ago.

The state’s positivity rate has stayed consistent, rising slightly to 20.16% Friday.

As of Friday, 2,762 adults are hospitalized with COVID, about 1,000 less than last week.

Related: A grim milestone -- Michigan surpasses 30,000 COVID deaths

Confirmed COVID cases Confirmed Omicron cases COVID deaths Clinton County 13,103 5 176 Eaton County 21,316 10 339 Ingham County 51,084 35 653 Jackson County 33,273 8 476 Shiawassee County 13,777 5 194

Next on WILX:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.