Coronavirus Report: Michigan passes 2 million cases

As of Feb. 4, 2022, Michigan has experienced 2,009,221 cases of COVID
(AP)
By WILX News 10
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 3:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The state health department reported 9,805 new cases of COVID-19 and 209 deaths over the past two days Friday.

During that timeframe, the state averaged 4,903 cases per day. 155 of the deaths were identified during a vital records review.

As of Friday, there are 2,561 confirmed cases of the Omicron variant in the state.

New: During donor shortage MSU challenging public to join their ‘blood battle’

State totals now sit at 2,009,221 cases and 30,379 deaths since the pandemic began almost two years ago.

The state’s positivity rate has stayed consistent, rising slightly to 20.16% Friday.

As of Friday, 2,762 adults are hospitalized with COVID, about 1,000 less than last week.

Related: A grim milestone -- Michigan surpasses 30,000 COVID deaths

Confirmed COVID casesConfirmed Omicron casesCOVID deaths
Clinton County13,1035176
Eaton County21,31610339
Ingham County51,08435653
Jackson County33,2738476
Shiawassee County13,7775194

