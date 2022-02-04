Advertisement

Congress To Get Involved With Washington Football Team

In this Dec. 26, 2015, file photo, Washington Redskins owner Daniel Snyder walks the sidelines...
In this Dec. 26, 2015, file photo, Washington Redskins owner Daniel Snyder walks the sidelines during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, in Philadelphia.(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 4:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHIONGTON (AP) - Members of Congress say an investigation into sexual harassment of women employed by Washington’s NFL franchise was not as independent as the team and the league claimed. The House Committee on Oversight and Reform HAS released documents that showed the league and the team agreed to pursue a “joint legal strategy” related to the probe. The private agreement was signed days after the league said it had taken over an investigation of the team initiated by owner Dan Snyder. The committee also found that NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell asked that the investigation’s findings be delivered to him orally, rather than in a written report.

