Business leaders petitioning Gov. Whitmer to send financial support to Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A group of Mid-Michigan business owners are petitioning Governor Whitmer to invest a portion of federal COVID-19 recovery money in Lansing.

In a letter sent to the Governor, Julie Pingston (President & CEO Greater Lansing Convention and Visitors Bureau,) Robert L. Trezise (President & CEO Lansing Economic Area Partnership) and Tim Daman (President & CEO Lansing Regional Chamber of Commerce) requested she invest $5 million in downtown Lansing.

Last year, the State of Michigan canceled over 1 million square feet of office space in the city. The downtown vacancy rate more than doubled for first floor retail spaces, and an estimated half of the State of Michigan’s typical downtown workers are still working remotely, which they argue in the letter has had a negative impact on downtown Lansing businesses.

“COVID has dealt a devastating blow to communities across Michigan, especially urban downtown communities. However, we strongly believe that no downtown has been more negatively impacted than downtown Lansing,” the group wrote. “We are ground zero for the pandemic. We are the state’s capital city. The local business owners ... who have managed to survive the pandemic thus far are now on life support, with no end in sight.”

A full copy of the letter is included below.

