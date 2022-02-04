Advertisement

Baseball Owners Want Arbitration

This image shows the logo for Major League Baseball.
This image shows the logo for Major League Baseball.(Source: Associated Press)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 4:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW YORK (AP) - Locked-out players have rejected Major League Baseball’s request for a federal mediator to enter stalled labor negotiations. The Major League Baseball Players Association today ruled out a third party intervening, saying that “the clearest path to a fair and timely agreement is to get back to the table.” With the lockout in its 65th day, there appears little chance of an on-time start to spring training and opening day is increasingly threatened. There have been just three negotiating sessions on core economics since and one digital meeting since owners locked out players on Dec. 2.

