Arrest Made In Rams vs. 49ers Fan Case

FILE - The NFL logo is shown on the field during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in...
FILE - The NFL logo is shown on the field during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Detroit.(Rick Osentoski | AP Photo/Rick Osentoski, File)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 5:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) - Authorities say a suspect has been arrested in an altercation that badly injured a San Francisco 49ers fan in a parking lot outside SoFi Stadium during last weekend’s NFC championship game between the 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams. Inglewood police Lt. Nicole Loudermilk confirmed that the suspect was taken into custody last night, but released no further details. Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts Jr. said the 49ers fan had to be put into a medically induced coma after he was punched, fell and struck his head on the ground. The incident has raised concerns about security at the upcoming Super Bowl to be played at SoFi.

