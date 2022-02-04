AG Nessel addresses open meeting requirements

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Friday morning, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel will release a new opinion addressing open meeting requirements and accommodations for attendance.

Last month, Sen. Jeff Irwin (D-Ann Arbor) and Sen. Wayne Schmidt (R-Traverse City) requested an opinion on how Michigan’s Open Meetings Act (OMA) overlaps with federal law when a person with a disability either serves on a body subject to the OMA or desires to fully take part in the meetings of such a body and requests an accommodation for their disability.

The question brought to Nessel by Sens. Irwin and Schmidt:

Does the Americans with Disabilities Act or Rehabilitation Act allow or require state and local boards and commissions to provide reasonable accommodations, such as the option to participate virtually, to individuals with disabilities who have been elected or appointed to serve or wish to participate as members of the public?

Nessel released her opinion at 8 a.m. Friday

Nessel acknowledged the opinion is applicable only to state boards while hoping local boards follow her guidance.

“While this opinion will only be binding for state boards, it is my hope that local boards will use this guidance and ensure fair access to public meetings for those who require appropriate accommodations as we continue to navigate our way through the pandemic,” Nessel said. “Government participation should include everyone in our state who wants to serve, not just those who are fortunate enough not to have disabilities.”

