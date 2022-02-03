Your Health: Technology provides new defense against serious heart condition

(WILX) - Atrial fibrillation, or “AFib,” is a condition where the heart races or quivers, resulting in an irregular heartbeat. As many as 6 million Americans have it and the CDC expects that number to double by the end of the decade.

The last thing Misel Mirdita expected was heart trouble at age 37. Yet, last year, he started having symptoms that his wife Kristen wouldn’t let him ignore.

“It would be like a cold sweat, then dizziness, chest pain,” Misel said. “I couldn’t breathe. My heart rate would be sometimes 160, 180.”

“Yeah. When we went to urgent care, he really felt bad,” Kristen said. “And then they sent him straight to the emergency room.”

Doctors suspected A-Fib. Doctor Jossef Amirian wanted to use mobile cardiac telemetry, or MCT, to keep an eye on him. It’s a new system called Bioflux.

Dr. Amirian said, “The Bioflux is a monitor, which has three leads that sit on the patient’s chest.”

The leads transmit signals in real time into a portal alerting doctors to abnormal rhythms.

“Picking up that rhythm, the abnormal rhythm, is extremely important,” Dr. Amirian said. “It can completely change the outlook and the management of a patient. Which can make all the difference.”

Misel put the heart monitor on, and just a few hours later got a phone call.

“It was like, 11 o’clock at night,” he said. “We were in bed, and we were like, who’s calling us?”

The bioflux picked up a serious, abnormal rhythm. Misel’s doctor recommended an ablation to block the AFib.

“We went in for the surgery Friday, and he went back to work on Monday,” Kristen said.

Misel said, “Now I feel like young boy again. I feel much better.”

Patients wear the bio-flux on average for four days, 24 hours a day, even during sleep. Doctors say that period of time allows them to detect any abnormalities in heart rhythm.

