Winter storm makes for messy Mid-Michigan commutes

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Drivers are taking precautions as falling snow impacts road conditions across Mid-Michigan.

As of Wednesday night, roads were still messy with most vehicles reaching 40 miles per hours on freeways.

The snow definitely made an impact on commutes, so make sure to give yourself lots of time if you need to go anywhere. However, the best thing you can do is stay off the roads and give lots of room to snowplows.

“It’s important to put salt down right now, because what’s happening is while the snow is accumulating the slush underneath is turning to ice,” said Alexis Wood, with WoodWorkz Lawn Care and Snow Removal. ”Of you do happen to get snow plowing services by anyone, or if you do it yourself, make sure you put the salt down to melt the snow.”

Crews are urging drivers to give snowplows plenty of room to do their job and to make sure to drive slowly.

If you’re not sure if a plow is in your area, you can always check MDOT’s MiDrive map here.

