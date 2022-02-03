Williamston figure skater nearly achieves Olympic dreams

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Skating has always been in Hannah Miller’s blood. Her dad Kevin played hockey at MSU, in the NHL, and was a part of the 1988 USA Men’s Olympic team -- so naturally she started on the ice at a young age.

“As I kept getting older, I kept falling more in love and getting more serious and from there I went on such a crazy journey,” Miller said.

A journey that had her on Team USA, medaling at international competitions, qualifying for multiple U.S. Championships, and almost making it on the Olympic team in 2014. She was only six spots away.

“It’s very, very, very competitive. Only the best of the best get to go,” Miller said. “That’s why the Olympic games are such a big competition and such a big deal.”

The mindset it takes to get to the highest level requires almost perfection, living and breathing being on the ice.

“It’s a major investment. You’re training on the ice two to three hours a day, six days a week usually. A lot of people have to move,” Miller said. “It’s physical, it’s mental, either way you’re going to have those ups and downs and it’s those athletes who can persevere through them and become stronger through them that are able to make that team.”

Miller did everything it took to try and get a spot. Even with all the success she had, it’s so competitive as only two or three girls make it in her event at each Olympics.

“It takes so much. The people who are going to the Olympics are outstanding athletes who have gone above and beyond with performances, with training, with everything,” Miller said.

While any Olympic hopeful dreams of finally making it to the big stage, she hung up her skates in 2019 with no regrets about her time on the ice.

“I’ve done a lot of reflection on my career and making that Olympic team was my goal and my dream. It was everything I had aspired to do, but it didn’t work out for me,” Miller said. “I try to take it with a grain of salt because I had so many other amazing experiences and I try not to dwell on that.”

Miller is getting her Masters in Sports Psychology at Michigan State. She still has a strong passion for figure skating and is coaching and teaching at Lansing Skating Club.

