Wednesday’s snowfall set February record for Lansing

Lansing picked up over 13 inches of snow in a single day.
(WILX)
By Colton Cichoracki
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 1:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The heavy snowfall in Lansing on Wednesday set an all-time February record and ranks as one of the snowiest days ever to happen in the city.

According to the National Weather Service, Lansing picked up 13.3 inches of snow on Wednesday. That set a new daily record for February 2. The old record was 8.4 inches which was set back in 2011.

The total also broke the all-time record for the snowiest day ever in the month of February in Lansing. This beat a record from 122 years ago of 13 inches of snow on February 28, 1900.

This snowfall total also ranks as the 6th snowiest day ever in Lansing’s history. For context, records go back to 1863.

It is important to note that these records are for a single day. Some of Lansing’s biggest snow storms happened over a period of a few days.

Other snowfall totals in Mid-Michigan included:

Jackson: 9′'

Okemos: 11.7′'

Portland: 9′'

Marshall: 9.5′'

Bellevue: 10′'

Hillsdale: 10′'

Bath: 11.2″

DeWitt: 10″

These are just some of the snowfall reports that have come in so far. There will be updates with new data that comes in.

