Water main break advisory in East Lansing

On Grand River Avenue east of Hagadorn Road, causing single lane shift
(MGN)
By Erin Bowling
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 11:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Commuters in the East Lansing area should be advised of a single lane shift for westbound Grand River Avenue traffic. The shift is the result of a water main break near Maplewood Drive, city officials announced over social media.

Related: Winter storm makes for messy Mid-Michigan commutes

The water main break is making the commute more difficult for drivers following a record setting day of snowfall in the area. It’s the most snowfall Michigan has ever received in a single day in February, and the sixth most it’s received in a single day overall. It’s unclear at this time if the water main break is related to the winter weather.

The city says Department of Public Works crews will be working Thursday to repair the break and request that all drivers in the area use caution.

