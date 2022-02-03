Toy show coming to Jackson Fairgrounds
More than 200 tables of collectibles will be featured.
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - If you are a collector of toys, the City of Jackson has a show for you.
The Jackson Toy Show will be held this Saturday, Feb. 5 at the Jackson Fairgrounds from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
It will feature more than 200 tables of collectibles such as Hot Wheels and action figures.
Admission is free for kids under twelve and $5 for everyone else. For more information, click HERE.
