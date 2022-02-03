Some Mid-Michigan residents still waiting for neighborhood streets to get plowed

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Snow plows were still out Thursday after Wednesday’s record-setting snowfall in Lansing.

Many cities didn’t start clearing neighborhood streets until Thursday and a lot of people weren’t happy about it.

Several cars were stuck on residential streets in Lansing Thursday.

Plow drivers focused on the main roads Wednesday as the snow kept falling since more people use them.

City leaders are asking people to be patient, but that patience is as thin as ice.

“It’s ridiculous. They need to stay on top of that because of car accidents, and a whole bunch of crazy crap, we don’t need that,” said Jada Porter.

“It is frustrating because if I had an emergency, I’d probably be getting stuck out here and not being able to get out,” said LaSandra Jones.

Jones lives on Dakin Street, it’s one of many in Lansing that wasn’t touched by noon Wednesday.

She wants the city to hire more drivers to hit the neighborhood streets at the same time as some of the main roads.

“They are adamant about telling people to clean off their sidewalks within 24 hours,” Jones said. “Or you could be fined. Take your own advice. We pay you to get out and do this.”

Public service director Andrew Kilpatrick said the city won’t get to every street until the weekend. That’s because they don’t have the resources to get it done sooner.

“If we were to take our workforce and size it for this type of event and the number of trucks we would need, it just realistic for the revenue we have,” said Kilpatrick.

He expected the southern neighborhoods to get cleared Wednesday night and crews will start working in the northern neighborhoods Thursday.

He said the priority of neighborhoods changes with every snow.

“Basically we look at our trash and recycling days. We had trucks on Wednesday getting stuck so we had to pull off of those routes. We wanted to make sure it was cleared ahead of those,” said Kilpatrick.

You can track which Lansing neighbors are getting plowed on the City of Lansing’s official Snow Plow Map here.

