Road crews urging drivers to stay home, check MDOT map for plow truck status

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The snow from Wednesday’s storm is going to affect your travel plans Thursday.

Plow drivers who have been out on the frontlines tell News 10 to try to stay home if you can. Fewer cars out on the roads will help snowplows clear the roads faster.

More: Winter storm makes for messy Mid-Michigan commutes

News 10 spoke with the owner of a snow removal business who says they’re doing everything they can to make sure the roads don’t get worse.

“It’s important to put salt down right now because what’s happening is while the snow is accumulating the slush underneath is turning to ice so if you do happen to get snow plowing services by anyone or if you do it yourself, make sure you put the salt down to melt the snow,” said Alexis Wood, co-owner of Woodworkz Lawn Care and Snow Removal.

If you’re not sure if a plow is in your area, you can always check the Michigan Department of Transportation Mi Drive map online.

Just click on the plow truck icon and you can see a live image from each plow in the state to see if they’ve hit the roads near you, along with any names they may have been given, such as Clearopathtra, Snow Worries, Dewey Defroster, Mr. Salty Pants, and Peppermint.

Related:

List: Snow emergencies, school closures across Mid-Michigan

Snow causes flight delays at Capital Region International Airport

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.