Advertisement

Road crews urging drivers to stay home, check MDOT map for plow truck status

Plow drivers who have been out on the frontlines tell News 10 to try to stay home if you can.
Fewer cars out on the roads will help snowplows clear the roads faster.
Fewer cars out on the roads will help snowplows clear the roads faster.(16 News Now)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 6:57 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The snow from Wednesday’s storm is going to affect your travel plans Thursday.

Plow drivers who have been out on the frontlines tell News 10 to try to stay home if you can. Fewer cars out on the roads will help snowplows clear the roads faster.

More: Winter storm makes for messy Mid-Michigan commutes

News 10 spoke with the owner of a snow removal business who says they’re doing everything they can to make sure the roads don’t get worse.

“It’s important to put salt down right now because what’s happening is while the snow is accumulating the slush underneath is turning to ice so if you do happen to get snow plowing services by anyone or if you do it yourself, make sure you put the salt down to melt the snow,” said Alexis Wood, co-owner of Woodworkz Lawn Care and Snow Removal.

If you’re not sure if a plow is in your area, you can always check the Michigan Department of Transportation Mi Drive map online.

Just click on the plow truck icon and you can see a live image from each plow in the state to see if they’ve hit the roads near you, along with any names they may have been given, such as Clearopathtra, Snow Worries, Dewey Defroster, Mr. Salty Pants, and Peppermint.

Related:

List: Snow emergencies, school closures across Mid-Michigan

Snow causes flight delays at Capital Region International Airport

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Several areas have already issued snow emergencies ahead of the approaching winter storm.
List: Snow emergencies, school closures across Mid-Michigan
First Alert Weather Day
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Major winter storm bringing heavy snow to Mid-Michigan
Army Secretary Christine Wormuth issued a statement saying, “unvaccinated soldiers present risk...
Army to immediately discharge unvaccinated soldiers
Snow Tubing Day at Hawk Island closed due to snow
City officials in Lansing, East Lansing and Jackson are asking residents to not park their...
Mid-Michigan communities prepare for days of snowfall

Latest News

Bean porridge from Tatse in Lansing.
Dishes from Tatse in Lansing
Bean porridge from Tatse in Lansing.
African-inspired cuisine finds a permanent location in Downtown Lansing
Here are this morning's biggest stories
Morning Stories -- Feb. 3, 2022: Dozens of schools closed, flights canceled, snow emergencies issued as winter storm hits Michigan
WILX First Alert Weather Morning Webcast 2/3/22