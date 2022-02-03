Okemos skater competing in the Olympics Thursday night
OKEMOS, Mich. (WILX) - A local skater will be on the ice when the 2022 Winter Olympics debuts on WILX Thursday night.
Madison Hubbell of Okemos and ice-dancing partner Zachary Donohue will be competing this evening. Madison and Zachary are three-time national champions and have medaled in three world competitions.
Ice-dancing coverage starts at 10:45 on WILX. News 10 at 11 will air at midnight.
