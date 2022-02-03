Advertisement

Okemos skater competing in the Olympics Thursday night

(WLOX)
By Ann Emmerich
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 5:14 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKEMOS, Mich. (WILX) - A local skater will be on the ice when the 2022 Winter Olympics debuts on WILX Thursday night.

Related: How sacrifice makes Olympic snowboarder’s dreams come true

Madison Hubbell of Okemos and ice-dancing partner Zachary Donohue will be competing this evening. Madison and Zachary are three-time national champions and have medaled in three world competitions.

Ice-dancing coverage starts at 10:45 on WILX. News 10 at 11 will air at midnight.

Next on WILX:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Several areas have already issued snow emergencies ahead of the approaching winter storm.
List: Snow emergencies, school closures across Mid-Michigan
First Alert Weather Day
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Major winter storm bringing heavy snow to Mid-Michigan
Fewer cars out on the roads will help snowplows clear the roads faster.
Road crews urging drivers to stay home, check MDOT map for plow truck status
Michigan nurse faces federal charges, accused of tampering with fentanyl vials

Latest News

Hannah Miller, a Williamston native, is a former Team USA figure skater
Williamston figure skater nearly achieves Olympic dreams
LSU Women's Basketball
Longtime Hoops Coach Fitch Dies
Zoe Kalapos Halfpipe Snowboarder
How sacrifice makes Olympic snowboarder’s dreams come true
LSU Women's Basketball
Longtime Hoops Coach Fitch Dies