Okemos skater competing in the Olympics Thursday night

OKEMOS, Mich. (WILX) - A local skater will be on the ice when the 2022 Winter Olympics debuts on WILX Thursday night.

Madison Hubbell of Okemos and ice-dancing partner Zachary Donohue will be competing this evening. Madison and Zachary are three-time national champions and have medaled in three world competitions.

Ice-dancing coverage starts at 10:45 on WILX. News 10 at 11 will air at midnight.

