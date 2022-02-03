Advertisement

Now Desk News Brief: CATA extends complimentary parking, toy show coming to Jackson Fairgrounds, parking extended at MSU

By WILX News 10
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 3:37 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Here are the top stories for today and what we’re working on for News 10 at 5.

Complimentary parking extended at MSU over CATA shortage

Staffing shortages for CATA has lead to a reduction of service on MSU’s campus. To help students get around campus in the meantime, MSU extended free parking at metered and pay-by-plate stations until the CATA bus schedule is re-evaluated on March 13th.

Toy show coming to Jackson Fairgrounds

If you are a collector of toys, the City of Jackson has a show for you. The Jackson Toy Show will be held this Saturday, Feb. 5 at the Jackson Fairgrounds from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and will feature more than 200 tables of collectibles such as Hot Wheels and action figures.

MDHHS renews call to get vaccinated, boosted following Moderna COVID-19 vaccine FDA approval

Following this week’s FDA approval of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for ages 18 and up, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is renewing the call to Michiganders to get vaccinated as soon as they can.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

