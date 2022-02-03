Advertisement

Now Desk News Brief -- Midday

The top stories from News 10 Today and looking ahead to News 10 at 11, Studio 1`0, and News 10 First at 5.
By WILX News 10
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 12:16 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

News 10 anchor Seth Wells joins Digital Reporter Krystle Holleman to talk about the day’s top stories from the morning and look ahead to News 10 at 11 and News 10 First at 5.

Next on WILX:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Several areas have already issued snow emergencies ahead of the approaching winter storm.
List: Snow emergencies, school closures across Mid-Michigan
First Alert Weather Day
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Major winter storm bringing heavy snow to Mid-Michigan
Snow Tubing Day at Hawk Island closed due to snow
Michigan nurse faces federal charges, accused of tampering with fentanyl vials
Army Secretary Christine Wormuth issued a statement saying, “unvaccinated soldiers present risk...
Army to immediately discharge unvaccinated soldiers

Latest News

How to watch the Winter Olympics online
Wednesday’s snowfall set February record for Lansing
The Jackson Toy Show will be held Saturday, Feb. 5 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Toy show coming to Jackson Fairgrounds
Thursday is National Women Physicians Day.
How you can celebrate National Women Physicians Day