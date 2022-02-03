Now Desk News Brief -- Midday
The top stories from News 10 Today and looking ahead to News 10 at 11, Studio 1`0, and News 10 First at 5.
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 12:16 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
News 10 anchor Seth Wells joins Digital Reporter Krystle Holleman to talk about the day’s top stories from the morning and look ahead to News 10 at 11 and News 10 First at 5.
- Michigan nurse faces federal charges, accused of tampering with fentanyl vials
- List: Snow emergencies, school closures across Mid-Michigan
- Harbaugh says he’ll stay at Michigan after Vikings interview
