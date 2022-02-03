Morning Stories -- Feb. 3, 2022: Dozens of schools closed, flights canceled, snow emergencies issued as winter storm hits Michigan
Major winter storm brings heavy snow to Mid-Michigan
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Ingham, Jackson, Eaton, Calhoun, and Clinton counties and points south through 11 p.m. Thursday. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Gratiot, and Ionia counties for the same time.
List: Snow emergencies, school closures across Mid-Michigan
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for almost every community across Mid-Michigan. Active weather alerts can be found here.
Read: Michigan COVID cases up to 1,999,416 and 30,170 deaths
Michigan nurse faces federal charges, accused of tampering with fentanyl vials
A 46-year-old nurse from Sturgis has been charged by a federal grand jury with tampering with a consumer product.
Snow causes flight delays at Capital Region International Airport
The heavy snowfall isn’t just impacting the roads, it’s also impacting air travel.
Lawsuit prompts Meijer to make vaccine portal more accessible
The United States Department of Justice reached an agreement with Meijer under the Americans With Disabilities Act.
Read: How Michiganders can stay safe while shoveling snow
Michigan schools running out of snow days due to teacher shortage
Dozens of school districts have already canceled classes for Wednesday and Thursday because of the snow.
African-inspired cuisine finds a permanent location in Downtown Lansing
The new location of Tatse will be at 221 S Washington Square in Lansing, attached to the Alobosa African Bar, the only bar in Lansing with a substantial influence from African culture.
