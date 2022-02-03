Advertisement

Morning Stories -- Feb. 3, 2022: Dozens of schools closed, flights canceled, snow emergencies issued as winter storm hits Michigan

Here are this morning's biggest stories
Here are this morning's biggest stories(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 10:40 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Major winter storm brings heavy snow to Mid-Michigan

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Ingham, Jackson, Eaton, Calhoun, and Clinton counties and points south through 11 p.m. Thursday. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Gratiot, and Ionia counties for the same time.

List: Snow emergencies, school closures across Mid-Michigan

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for almost every community across Mid-Michigan. Active weather alerts can be found here.

Read: Michigan COVID cases up to 1,999,416 and 30,170 deaths

Michigan nurse faces federal charges, accused of tampering with fentanyl vials

A 46-year-old nurse from Sturgis has been charged by a federal grand jury with tampering with a consumer product.

Snow causes flight delays at Capital Region International Airport

The heavy snowfall isn’t just impacting the roads, it’s also impacting air travel.

Lawsuit prompts Meijer to make vaccine portal more accessible

The United States Department of Justice reached an agreement with Meijer under the Americans With Disabilities Act.

Read: How Michiganders can stay safe while shoveling snow

Michigan schools running out of snow days due to teacher shortage

Dozens of school districts have already canceled classes for Wednesday and Thursday because of the snow.

African-inspired cuisine finds a permanent location in Downtown Lansing

The new location of Tatse will be at 221 S Washington Square in Lansing, attached to the Alobosa African Bar, the only bar in Lansing with a substantial influence from African culture.

National Stories

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

