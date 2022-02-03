Advertisement

Mickelson Criticizes PGA Tour

RAW: Phil Mickelson at the driving range
RAW: Phil Mickelson at the driving range
By Tim Staudt
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 4:57 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

-KING ABDULLAH ECONOMIC CITY, Saudi Arabia (AP) - Phil Mickelson is criticizing the PGA Tour for what he calls “obnoxious greed.” Mickelson spoke to Golf Digest from the Saudi International, the Asian Tour event that is paying exorbitant appearance money to attract top players. Mickelson says the PGA Tour’s control of players’ media rights is why players are contemplating joining a rival league such as one backed by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund. The tour has a model similar to other major sports that relies heavily on media rights. Mickelson says he knows he will be criticized. But he says it’s important for players to have leverage.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several areas have already issued snow emergencies ahead of the approaching winter storm.
List: Snow emergencies, school closures across Mid-Michigan
First Alert Weather Day
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Major winter storm bringing heavy snow to Mid-Michigan
Fewer cars out on the roads will help snowplows clear the roads faster.
Road crews urging drivers to stay home, check MDOT map for plow truck status
Michigan nurse faces federal charges, accused of tampering with fentanyl vials

Latest News

Hannah Miller, a Williamston native, is a former Team USA figure skater
Williamston figure skater nearly achieves Olympic dreams
Okemos skater competing in the Olympics Thursday night
LSU Women's Basketball
Longtime Hoops Coach Fitch Dies
Zoe Kalapos Halfpipe Snowboarder
How sacrifice makes Olympic snowboarder’s dreams come true
LSU Women's Basketball
Longtime Hoops Coach Fitch Dies