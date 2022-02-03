Mickelson Criticizes PGA Tour

-KING ABDULLAH ECONOMIC CITY, Saudi Arabia (AP) - Phil Mickelson is criticizing the PGA Tour for what he calls “obnoxious greed.” Mickelson spoke to Golf Digest from the Saudi International, the Asian Tour event that is paying exorbitant appearance money to attract top players. Mickelson says the PGA Tour’s control of players’ media rights is why players are contemplating joining a rival league such as one backed by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund. The tour has a model similar to other major sports that relies heavily on media rights. Mickelson says he knows he will be criticized. But he says it’s important for players to have leverage.

