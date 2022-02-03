Advertisement

Michigan State Police seize multiple guns, heroin, cocaine, meth, pills from Morenci home

Weapons and drugs seized from a home on Jan. 28, 2022.
Weapons and drugs seized from a home on Jan. 28, 2022.(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 3:29 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MORENCI, Mich. (WILX) - Multiple weapons, stolen items and drugs packaged for delivery were seized from a Lenawee County home Friday.

According to authorities, narcotics officers executed a search on Jan. 28 at a home located near the intersection of Lime Creek Road and Ranger Highway. Police said detectives detectives seized seven guns -- including two semi-automatic pistols, an AR-15 and a sawed-off shotgun -- as well as heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine and prescription pills, all packaged for delivery.

Police said they also found a stolen motorcycle, a stolen snowmobile and a stolen camper trailer.

The suspect was lodged at the Lenawee County Jail and faces multiple felony charges, including possession with intent to deliver heroin, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver analogues, felony firearm and possession of stolen property.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Region of Irish Hills Narcotics Office at 517-265-5787.

