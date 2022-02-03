Michigan nurse faces federal charges, accused of tampering with fentanyl vials

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - A 46-year-old nurse from Sturgis has been charged by a federal grand jury with tampering with a consumer product.

According to authorities, Alison Marshall was working as a registered nurse in July and August of 2020 when she tampered with bottles of fentanyl by removing the fentanyl with a syringe and replacing it with another liquid. Authorities said she knew the diluted fentanyl would be dispensed to patients. Further details were not released.

The charge is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

More: Crime news

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.