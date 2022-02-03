Advertisement

Michigan nurse faces federal charges, accused of tampering with fentanyl vials

By Dane Kelly
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 7:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - A 46-year-old nurse from Sturgis has been charged by a federal grand jury with tampering with a consumer product.

According to authorities, Alison Marshall was working as a registered nurse in July and August of 2020 when she tampered with bottles of fentanyl by removing the fentanyl with a syringe and replacing it with another liquid. Authorities said she knew the diluted fentanyl would be dispensed to patients. Further details were not released.

The charge is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

