Michigan to be home of world's largest Special Olympics facility

Michigan is home to world’s largest Special Olympics facility
By Amy Lyman
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 6:42 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan chapter of the Special Olympics has a new facility, and it’s attracting the attention of other chapters around the world.

The property is at South Christian School’s former location in Byron Township. Sitting on 17 acres, the 127,000 square-foot building features two gyms and a 735 seat auditorium.

The plan is to use the massive space not just for Special Olympics Michigan, but also for several other nonprofits.

“When you think of it, it’s no different than any youngster being invited to play kickball, being invited to be on a team, being chosen,” said Jen VanSkiver, chief officer of strategic growth. “That first opportunity of acceptance and confidence building lights a fire in individual that teaches them there’s a place for them.”

As of Thursday, the Special Olympics has raised more than $10 million for the project. Phase one is expected to be finished in the summer.

More information can be found on the official website of Special Olympics Michigan.

