MDHHS renews call to get vaccinated, boosted following Moderna COVID-19 vaccine FDA approval

Following this week’s FDA approval of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for ages 18 and up, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is renewing the call to Michiganders to get vaccinated as soon as they can.(AP Photo/Bill Sikes, File)
By Krystle Holleman and Erin Bowling
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 11:08 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Following this week’s FDA approval of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for ages 18 and up, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is renewing the call to Michiganders to get vaccinated as soon as they can.

“We now have two fully FDA-approved COVID-19 vaccines that have saved millions of lives throughout the pandemic,” said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health at MDHHS. “For Michiganders who have been waiting for this approval, now is the time to get the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine and join the nearly 6.5 million Michigan residents who have already received their first dose.”

MDHHS is urging Michiganders to complete the main series of COVID-19 vaccinations and then get a booster dose once they are eligible to make sure they are up to date with their protection against the virus.

More information on the vaccine is available HERE.

The Moderna vaccine, now known as Spikevax, was the second COVID-19 vaccine to be distributed in December 2020 and has shown to be over 93% effective against the virus that causes COVID-19 and 98% effective in preventing severe disease.

So far, over 5.3 million primary and booster doses of the Moderna vaccine have been given in Michigan and more than 65% of Michiganders ages five and older have gotten at least their first dose of one of the vaccines.

From Jan. 15, 2021, to Jan. 14, 2022, unvaccinated Michiganders accounted for 77.6% of COVID cases, 85% of hospitalizations, and 83% of deaths.

“The vaccine remains our best defense against the virus as we continue to face omicron and any future variants,” Dr. Bagdasarian said.

