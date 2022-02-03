Mayor Schor asks for proposals to move Lansing City Hall

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Mayor Andy Schor officially asked Thursday for proposals to find a new home for Lansing City Hall so the current site across the street can be redeveloped.

City Hall houses city offices, the police headquarters, the lock-up and 54-A District Court. Schor’s request for a proposal said they can all stay under one roof or be split into multiple facilities.

The current City Hall was built in the 1950s and the mayor’s office said it needs $80 million in repairs to meet current standards, and even then, it would still be outdated.

Related: Lansing City Council fills seat for First Ward

“I look forward to the creative responses from those interested in transforming these key properties in the city,” Schor said. “It’s time that we finally address this need, and bringing these projects to fruition will be great for Lansing residents and visitors alike.”

All proposals need to be submitted by March 8. More information on development project proposals can be found on Lansing’s official website here.

Former mayor Virgil Bernero approved a plan to move City Hall before he left office in 2017. It called for city offices to go to the former Lansing State Journal building, located near the intersection of Grand Avenue and Lenawee Street. It did not include plans for the police headquarters, the lock-up or the court. Schor said that’s why he nixed the plan after he took office.

Next on WILX:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.