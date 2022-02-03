Advertisement

Mayor Schor asks for proposals to move Lansing City Hall

By WILX News 10
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 5:09 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Mayor Andy Schor officially asked Thursday for proposals to find a new home for Lansing City Hall so the current site across the street can be redeveloped.

City Hall houses city offices, the police headquarters, the lock-up and 54-A District Court. Schor’s request for a proposal said they can all stay under one roof or be split into multiple facilities.

The current City Hall was built in the 1950s and the mayor’s office said it needs $80 million in repairs to meet current standards, and even then, it would still be outdated.

Related: Lansing City Council fills seat for First Ward

“I look forward to the creative responses from those interested in transforming these key properties in the city,” Schor said. “It’s time that we finally address this need, and bringing these projects to fruition will be great for Lansing residents and visitors alike.”

All proposals need to be submitted by March 8. More information on development project proposals can be found on Lansing’s official website here.

Former mayor Virgil Bernero approved a plan to move City Hall before he left office in 2017. It called for city offices to go to the former Lansing State Journal building, located near the intersection of Grand Avenue and Lenawee Street. It did not include plans for the police headquarters, the lock-up or the court. Schor said that’s why he nixed the plan after he took office.

Next on WILX:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Several areas have already issued snow emergencies ahead of the approaching winter storm.
List: Snow emergencies, school closures across Mid-Michigan
First Alert Weather Day
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Major winter storm bringing heavy snow to Mid-Michigan
Fewer cars out on the roads will help snowplows clear the roads faster.
Road crews urging drivers to stay home, check MDOT map for plow truck status
Michigan nurse faces federal charges, accused of tampering with fentanyl vials

Latest News

Michigan residents have fun in the snow
COVID-19
A grim milestone -- Michigan surpasses 30,000 COVID deaths
World's largest Special Olympics facility to be built in Grand Rapids
Michigan to be home of world’s largest Special Olympics facility
WATCH | How shoveling snow can increase the risk of heart attacks
Some Mid-Michigan residents still waiting for neighborhood streets to get plowed