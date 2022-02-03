Advertisement

Longtime Hoops Coach Fitch Dies

LSU Women's Basketball
LSU Women's Basketball
By Tim Staudt
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 5:05 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) - Bill Fitch, who guided the Boston Celtics to one of their championships during a Hall of Fame coaching career, has died. He was 89. The two-time NBA coach of the year died yesterday in Lake Conroe, Texas. No cause of death was given. Fitch coached for 25 seasons in the NBA, starting with the expansion Cleveland Cavaliers in 1970. He was Larry Bird’s first pro coach with Boston, later won a title with the Celtics in 1981 and spent time with Houston, New Jersey and the Los Angeles Clippers before retiring in 1998. He was elected to the National Basketball Hall of Fame in 2019.

