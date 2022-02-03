Advertisement

Issues Continue For The Washington Commanders

Washington Commanders begin new era
Washington Commanders begin new era
By Tim Staudt
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 4:54 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNDATED (AP) - Former Washington Commanders employees and members of Congress are pressuring the NFL and Commissioner Roger Goodell to release a report about the team’s history of sexual harassment and its workplace culture. The NFL took over an investigation of the team that was initiated by owner Dan Snyder, ultimately fining him $10 million. But it did not release a report detailing the probe’s findings. Six former team employees told the House Committee on Oversight and Reform that the report should be released, saying Snyder and the team have not been held accountable. One former employee made new allegations of sexual harassment by Snyder, which he denied in a statement.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several areas have already issued snow emergencies ahead of the approaching winter storm.
List: Snow emergencies, school closures across Mid-Michigan
First Alert Weather Day
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Major winter storm bringing heavy snow to Mid-Michigan
Fewer cars out on the roads will help snowplows clear the roads faster.
Road crews urging drivers to stay home, check MDOT map for plow truck status
Michigan nurse faces federal charges, accused of tampering with fentanyl vials

Latest News

Hannah Miller, a Williamston native, is a former Team USA figure skater
Williamston figure skater nearly achieves Olympic dreams
Okemos skater competing in the Olympics Thursday night
LSU Women's Basketball
Longtime Hoops Coach Fitch Dies
Zoe Kalapos Halfpipe Snowboarder
How sacrifice makes Olympic snowboarder’s dreams come true
LSU Women's Basketball
Longtime Hoops Coach Fitch Dies