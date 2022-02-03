Advertisement

How to watch the Winter Olympics online

Thursday, Feb. 3
(NBC)
By WILX News 10
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 2:02 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BEIJING (WILX) - The Winter Olympics get under way this week! We’ve included a list of upcoming events you can watch online below. Just click on the event when the time comes!

You’ll need to log in with your cable provider information.

CURLING

Mixed Doubles Round Robin: USA vs NOR, 1:05 a.m.

Mixed Doubles Round Robin: ITA vs SUI, 1:05 a.m.

Mixed Doubles Round Robin: SUI vs GBR, 7:05 a.m.

Mixed Doubles Round Robin: NOR vs CAN, 7:05 a.m.

Mixed Doubles Round Robin: CHN vs SWE, 7:05 a.m.

Mixed Doubles Round Robin: CZE vs AUS, 7:05 a.m.

OLYMPICS SPORTS

USA Network: Hockey, Curling & More, 1:30 a.m.

FREESTYLE SKIING

Women’s Moguls Qualifying No. 1, 5 a.m.

Men’s Moguls Qualifying No. 1, 6:45 a.m.

HOCKEY

Women’s Prelim JPN vs. SWE, 3:40 a.m.

Women’s Prelim FIN vs. USA, 8:10 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

