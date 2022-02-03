Free HIV testing at Lansing Health Department Feb. 7th

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - According to the Ingham County Health Department, on Feb. 7th from 8:00 AM - 3:00 PM, all Michigan residents can get tested for HIV at the Forest Community Health Center on Cedar Street in Lansing.

The test is free, anonymous, and no appointment is necessary as the event is walk-in only. In line with the confidentiality, no picture I.D. or insurance is required either.

“The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that one in eight people living with HIV in the U.S. do not know that they have the disease,” said Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail. “Testing is the only way for someone to know their status. With early diagnosis and treatment, individuals who are HIV positive can live longer and healthier lives.”

Michigan HIV Prevalence data shows that over 60% of Michiganders diagnosed with HIV in 2020 were Black. The data also reveals that there are at least 472 people in Ingham County currently living with HIV or AIDS, 15 of which were diagnosed in 2020.

ICHD says the test is a finger prick, that gives results within 20 minutes. Those getting tested can also have a personal consultation to discuss their risk factors and options.

Not only do participants get results, but they also all receive a Meijer gift card.

For more information, ICHD says to contact the HIV/STI prevention program at (517) 887-4424.

