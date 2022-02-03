Elway Denies Flores’ Claims

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) - Broncos president of football operations John Elway is disputing Brian Flores’ contention that his interview for Denver’s head coaching vacancy in 2019 was a sham and only conducted to meet the league’s Rooney Rule requirement. Elway says he seriously considered Flores for the job. Elway also disputes Flores’ contention that he appeared to be hung over and was an hour late for his interview with Flores in a Providence, Rhode Island, hotel. Elway says if he and CEO Joe Ellis appeared disheveled it was because they had flown through the night after interviewing another candidate in Denver.

