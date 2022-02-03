Advertisement

Dog rescued from kill shelter has talent for ice skating

An ice skating dog rescued from a kill shelter takes his talents to New York to raise money for charity. (Source: WABC)
By WABC Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 9:56 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
NEW YORK (WABC) - It’s hard not to smile at Benny, a lovable 8-year-old rescue Labrador with a special talent for ice skating.

On Wednesday, he took his custom skates out for a twirl in New York to raise money for the Animal Vision Foundation.

Benny has performed at skating events all over the U.S., raising money for charity and helping kids with autism.

He was rescued on his last day at a kill shelter in Utah.

His owner says he loves to run out on the ice and chase after her. And now he does it whenever he wants for a good cause.

Benny has also won the American Kennel Club Exemplary Companion Award for his ability to put smiles on people’s faces.

