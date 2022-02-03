Advertisement

Complimentary parking extended at MSU over CATA shortage

(WILX)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 4:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A concern for some students at Michigan State University has been service interruptions in the Capital Area Transit Authority (CATA) bus routes.

Now, in light of the further interuptions brought on by the recent snowfall, CATA officials say they are extending the free

After the snow emergency was declared in East Lansing, some faculty members made the decision to move their classes remotely or offer hybrid options.

MSU deputy spokesperson Dan Olsen said the administration didn’t directly advise faculty to make a decision one way or another.

“Faculty in many cases are allowed to make decisions on their classrooms if they need to cancel class or alter it because of different things that pop up through the semester,” Olsen said. “Some folks may cancel class on a specific day because they couldn’t make it or something like that, so you may be seeing some of that. There wasn’t a blanket direction provided to faculty.”

Olsen said MSU Police and Public Safety has been in an active monitoring phase, communicating with the Emergency Operations Center of Ingham County about the weather situation.

“(They are) just coordinating and sharing information as they have it available to them,” Olsen said. “We’ll continue to monitor closely and make any adjustments that are needed.”

Another transportation concern for students is the CATA service reductions, which were extended to March 6. MSU Police and Public Safety announced it is extending the complimentary parking at the single and multi-space pay stations through March 13.

