Clocks ticking to clear sidewalks of snow in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - For communities in Mid-Michigan with snow-removal ordinances, the clock is ticking to get sidewalks cleared.

Parts of Michigan received more than a foot of snow Wednesday, including a record-breaking 13.3 inches in Lansing.

Residents were out on nearly every block Thursday clearing sidewalks to avoid getting cited or ticketed. Strategies varied -- with everything from shovels to snow blowers to brooms -- some people even went out during the storm to keep their sidewalks clear, while others waited for the snow to stop before they started shoveling.

While getting more than a foot of snow off their sidewalks sounds intense, some residents said it wasn’t that bad.

”It’s hard, yeah, because it is so freaking heavy letting it build up,” said Jada Porter. “That’s the only part I guess is just how heavy it is. Every thing else is just a breeze.”

Doctors want to remind people to be careful while shoveling snow. Make sure you warm up and don’t twist your body with a full shovel.

