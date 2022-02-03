Advertisement

Clocks ticking to clear sidewalks of snow in Lansing

Clocks ticking to clear sidewalks of snow in Lansing
By Cody Butler
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 4:51 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - For communities in Mid-Michigan with snow-removal ordinances, the clock is ticking to get sidewalks cleared.

Parts of Michigan received more than a foot of snow Wednesday, including a record-breaking 13.3 inches in Lansing.

Related: Wednesday’s snowfall set February record for Lansing

Residents were out on nearly every block Thursday clearing sidewalks to avoid getting cited or ticketed. Strategies varied -- with everything from shovels to snow blowers to brooms -- some people even went out during the storm to keep their sidewalks clear, while others waited for the snow to stop before they started shoveling.

While getting more than a foot of snow off their sidewalks sounds intense, some residents said it wasn’t that bad.

Related: Send us your pictures of Mid-Michigan covered in snow and we may show them on News 10!

”It’s hard, yeah, because it is so freaking heavy letting it build up,” said Jada Porter. “That’s the only part I guess is just how heavy it is. Every thing else is just a breeze.”

Doctors want to remind people to be careful while shoveling snow. Make sure you warm up and don’t twist your body with a full shovel.

Read: How Michiganders can stay safe while shoveling snow

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Several areas have already issued snow emergencies ahead of the approaching winter storm.
List: Snow emergencies, school closures across Mid-Michigan
First Alert Weather Day
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Major winter storm bringing heavy snow to Mid-Michigan
Fewer cars out on the roads will help snowplows clear the roads faster.
Road crews urging drivers to stay home, check MDOT map for plow truck status
Michigan nurse faces federal charges, accused of tampering with fentanyl vials

Latest News

Your Health: Technology provides new defense against serious heart condition
Many neighborhood streets still aren't plowed.
Some Mid-Michigan residents still waiting for neighborhood streets to get plowed
sdfgsdfgdfg
Snowy Live outside intro
sfdgsfdsgdf
Outside Live Snow crafts
Your Health: A new way to monitor heartbeats