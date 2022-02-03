Advertisement

How you can celebrate National Women Physicians Day

Statistics show that 35% of physicians are women.
Thursday is National Women Physicians Day.
Thursday is National Women Physicians Day.(Pixabay)
By WILX News 10
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 11:42 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday is National Women Physicians Day. It’s a day to celebrate all the women doctors working hard to keep us healthy.

Feb. 3 marks the birthday of Dr. Elizabeth Blackwell, the first woman to earn a medical degree in the US in 1849.

Statistics show that 35% of physicians are women. Like their male counterparts, they have been asked to face new and difficult challenges in the past past two years in the form of the pandemic.

If you are looking to celebrate, the public is being encouraged to post a picture with the hashtag #IAmBlackwell or #WomenDocsInspire.

