Your Health: New heart stent technology could save millions

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s a good time of the year to focus on our hearts, not just because Valentine’s Day is coming up, but because February is American Heart Month.

Coronary heart disease is the most common type of heart ailment, impacting nearly 20 million Americans. It happens when plaque clogs the body’s major blood vessels.

One person dies every 36 seconds in the United State from cardiovascular disease.

It’s estimated that more than 2 million people will be saved by stents in 2022.

“There are a lot of things nowadays that we can fix that we that we didn’t do before,” said Dr. Salil Patel.

Stents are a mesh tube inserted through the wrist or groin by a catheter. They create a scaffold to open blockages in narrow arteries, but there are some larger vessels that previous stents could not be used in.

“10-15 years ago, patient would’ve had no options,” Patel said. “And, in fact, some of these patients we actually refer them to hospice.”

Patel, a cardiologist, said a new stent -- the SYNERGY MEGATRON -- is able to do what other stents can’t. It’s built specifically for larger coronary arteries closer to the aorta.

“These arteries, where there’s a lot of calcium, sometimes it’s hard to expand the artery fully and get those stents to expand,” Patel said.

Made out of platinum aluminum chromium alloy, it’s stronger and can be seen more clearly on imaging, aiding doctors to place it more precisely.

“It can be expanded to six millimeter, which is pretty large,” Patel said. “Because we have some of this technology and these newer techniques, we’re able to do some of these procedures, whereas, in the past we wouldn’t, we wouldn’t even try it.”

Giving some patients a second chance they didn’t think they had. Stents are permanent and should last forever. While plaque buildup can return to the area inside the stent, it only occurs in about 10% of patients. With each new stent and technology created, Patel said that reoccurrence rate is going down.

