Violence plagues campuses across the country

Virginia State Police have released a photo of Alexander Wyatt Campbell, the man accused of fatally shooting two Bridgewater College officers.

Wyatt Campbell’s arrest followed a manhunt that included hiding underwater.

It all started when the Bridgewater Police and security officers were responding to a call about a suspicious person on campus. The officers located Wyatt Campbell and approached him before he opened fire, striking officers J.J. Jefferson and John Painter.

Campus president David Bushman called the incident a “senseless” tragedy.

“No college president ever wants to be standing in a room like this on a night like this,” said Bushman. “First, I want to offer our condolences, our prayers, our very hearts to J.J.’s family and to John’s family. Words will never be enough to express our sadness and our grief. Please know that we are here for you.”

The suspect in the Bridgewater College shooting, 27-year-old Alexander Wyatt Campbell, was being held without bond on two counts of capital murder, one count of first-degree murder, and one count of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, according to a Virginia State Police news release. (Source: Rockingham County Jail via CNN)

Across the country, federal authorities are investigating bomb threats made at more than a dozen historically black colleges and universities.

The threats coincide with the start of black history month.

Edwards Waters University in Jacksonville, Florida was among those receiving threats.

“We are here to say that Edward Waters University still stands as distinctively the state of Florida’s first, historically black college and or university,” said Dr. A. Zachary Faison, Edwards Waters University president. “And we intend with all the persons that you see gathered here behind me, for Edward Waters to continue its trajectory for 155 more years and beyond.”

In the wake of earlier bomb threats this month, the FBI said it would investigate the matter. In statements released on Monday and Tuesday, it said it was taking action after the latest string of threats.

