Taste tradition at the Great Pierogi & Polish Favorites Drive Up

By WILX News 10
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 5:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MASON, Mich. (WILX) - The incredible curbside pick up event series that has been getting delicious, authentic Polish food to thousands across Michigan and Ohio over the last nearly two years is returning to Mason, Michigan to help you stock up over the winter months.

The Great Pierogi & Polish Favorites Drive Up is coming to the Masonic Lodge in Mason on Sunday, February 6, from 10 am to 4 pm.

This curbside food pick up event offers delicious handmade pierogi, heat and serve Polish entrees and baked goods from food vendors spanning Michigan and Ohio.

All purchases are by pre-order with the deadline for placing orders currently set for Thursday, February 3 at 9 pm.The link for ordering is https://fs4.formsite.com/quint1971/iyzuiwdtsk/index.html.

Our lineup of participating food vendors includes:

• Gourmand Sausage Co.

• Ideal Bite Catering

• J & I Concessions

• Krysia’s Kitchen

• The Pierogi Lady

• Pierogi Palace of Cleveland

• Srodek’s Campau Quality Sausage Co.

• Your Cheesecake Lady

• Dutch Maiden Farm

