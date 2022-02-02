Snow Tubing Day at Hawk Island closed due to snow

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Snow Tubing Day at Hawk Island that was original scheduled for Wednesday has been canceled due to the weather.

City officials made the announcement Wednesday morning. A major winter storm hit Mid-Michigan Wednesday morning that is expected to last into Thursday.

Related:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.