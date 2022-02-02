Snow Tubing Day at Hawk Island closed due to snow
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Snow Tubing Day at Hawk Island that was original scheduled for Wednesday has been canceled due to the weather.
City officials made the announcement Wednesday morning. A major winter storm hit Mid-Michigan Wednesday morning that is expected to last into Thursday.
