Snow Tubing Day at Hawk Island closed due to snow

(WVIR)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 2:41 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Snow Tubing Day at Hawk Island that was original scheduled for Wednesday has been canceled due to the weather.

City officials made the announcement Wednesday morning. A major winter storm hit Mid-Michigan Wednesday morning that is expected to last into Thursday.

