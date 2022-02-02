Snow expecting to slow traffic across Mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Mid-Michigan is expected to get several inches of snow Wednesday and Thursday, making it harder to get around town, especially on the MSU campus.

This is the first week students are back to class on campus this semester and they’re noticing CATA buses are coming every half hour instead of every 15 minutes.

That’s because CATA reduced services on campus.

Students said they are trying to figure out if they’ll even go to class this week when the winter storm hits. Many students said they didn’t even realize the buses weren’t running as often.

Alexa Bowles said she walked 45 minutes across campus to get to class on time Tuesday. She’s considering not going to class Wednesday and Thursday, because of the longer bus waits.

“Everyone wants to be back in person, but we need to be able to get there. So the CATA buses, it’s like, we need both. We need in-person and the buses though. If we’re going to be in person we need the buses at full capacity because there are too many students,” said Bowles.

CATA said it cut the frequency of many routes because it simply doesn’t have enough drivers.

MSU is offering free parking at meters this week to help students transition to the reduced system.

