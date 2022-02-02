Advertisement

Snow causes flight delays at Capital Region International Airport

Snow causes flight delays at Capital Region International Airport
By Alynne Welch
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 6:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The heavy snowfall isn’t just impacting the roads, it’s also impacting air travel.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Major winter storm bringing heavy snow to Mid-Michigan

Wednesday was a slow day at Capital Region International Airport. More than 35,000 flights across the United States have been canceled due to the massive winter storm.

Because of the high amounts of snow, ice, rain and sleet, crews worked to clear the runways so planes can leave. Flights have already been canceled for Thursday.

List: Snow emergencies, school closures across Mid-Michigan

You can check the status of flights at Capital Region International Airport on its official website here.

